CMU plans to reopen face-to-face instruction in the fall

Central Michigan University released a statement Monday saying the school intends to open its campus in the fall for face-to-face instruction.

The school says it's working closely with local and state health officials to finalize a plan for a "strategic, phased return to campus."

The statement said "two primary imperatives" will be considered when creating and implementing the return plan: protecting the health and safety of community members, and providing "exceptional learning opportunities for students, both in and outside of the classroom."

"The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority, and we will continue to closely follow guidance from local, state and national health leaders as we move forward with plans to resume in-person instruction," CMU President Bob Davies said.

The university said it will also offer remote and online options for students and faculty who are unable to return to campus.

