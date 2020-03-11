CMU transitions to online-only classes through March 20

Central Michigan University is among the growing number of universities across the nation transitioning to online-only classes amidst coronavirus concerns.

On their website, the university said, "all CMU classes will move online after spring break through March 20."

CMU is currently on spring break which ends on March 16.

"All face-to-face classes at our main campus in Mount Pleasant and at all of CMU's satellite campuses throughout the U.S., with the exception of those on military bases, will move to an online format," according to the university's website.

The university said a decision will be made Thursday, March 19 at 4 p.m. on whether or not classes will continue online after March 20.

The university said residence halls will remain closed for all but international students and student-athletes until Sunday, March 22 at 9 a.m. However, the university said the East Community(Celani, Emmons, Fabiano, Herrig, Saxe and Woldt Halls) graduate housing, Northwest Apartments and Kewadin Village will remain open for students already on campus.

The university said limited food service will be provided and more information can be found here.

The university said students who need to get items from their room can stop by their residence hall director's office on Sunday, March 15 or Monday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The university said all CMU-sponsored events or gatherings that have more than 50 people will be canceled through March 31, which includes registered student organizations.

The university said the health and safety of the community continues to be a top priority.

MSU also made the decision to switch to online-only classes Wednesday.

For more information on CMU's restrictions regarding coronavirus, click here.

