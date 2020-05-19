CMU ends men's track and field program

Central Michigan University announced Tuesday it has "discontinued its men's track and field program, effective immediately."

The university said the decision was made as a result of university-wide budget cuts as a result of COVID-19.

"We did not make this decision lightly, but we are facing a new financial reality due to enrollment challenges and now COVID-19," said CMU Athletics Director Michael Alford in a post on the university's website. "Hundreds of students have participated in this longstanding, successful program at Central Michigan, and we know this will impact them, and supporters of this program, greatly."

CMU said the elimination of the program will directly impact 36 student-athletes, including those who also compete in cross country. Additionally, the university said two full-time assistant positions are being eliminated.

The university said scholarships for current men's track and field students, including scholarships awarded to students beginning in the fall of 2020, will be honored for the duration of their academic careers at CMU.

"Student-athletes who would like to join another institution's roster will be released without penalty and are free to transfer immediately," CMU said on its website.

"My heart goes out to these student-athletes, I know this is incredibly difficult for them," Alford said. "We hope they continue their academic journeys at Central Michigan, but also wish them the best if they're able to continue athletic pursuits elsewhere."

