CMU bowl game this Saturday

Central Michigan takes on Miami of Ohio in a rather unexpected MAC championship game this weekend.

CMU went 1-11 last season and was understandably picked to finish last in the MAC West in the 2019 preseason media poll.

Miami was second in the East in that survey, but well behind division favorite Ohio.

This is the first appearance in the title game for CMU since 2009, when the Chippewas beat Ohio 20-10.

Miami's most recent appearance was in 2010 - a 26-21 win over Northern Illinois.

New coach Jim McElwain has led CMU to a remarkable turnaround after the team's 2018 struggles.

