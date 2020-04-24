CFH to open second COVID-19 testing site in Jackson

The Center for Family Health said it has partnered with the City of Jackson to open a second COVID-19 testing site.

The CFH said the second testing site will be at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, located at 1107 Adrian Street, which is set to open Monday, April 27.

The CFH said Jackson city government is providing support for COVID-19 testing at the MLK Center; the testing center will operate in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“As we look forward to reopening our local economy during the coronavirus pandemic, we know our biggest need will be to increase and extend testing and contact tracing,” said Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies. “Our partnership with the Center for Family Health will help us realize this need, continue to flatten the curve, and better protect public health."

The CFH opened its first testing site two weeks ago at 505 North Jackson Street.

The center said people who believe they need testing for the coronavirus should call the CFH testing hotline at 517-748-5363. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

