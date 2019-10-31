CEO hints FCA may not want same contract as GM

Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley says the three Detroit automakers are in "different conditions" in terms of labor forces, hinting that the company may seek changes to union contract deals reached with his competitors.

The United Auto Workers agreed a tentative contract covering Ford's 55,000 factory workers on Wednesday night, and General Motors' 49,000 workers ratified their deal last week.

Bargaining with Fiat Chrysler is expected to intensify in the coming days as the union tries to finish out talks on new four-year deals.

Fiat Chrysler has more temporary workers and more new hires than either Ford or GM, so the GM contract could cost FCA more money.

Manley says on the company's earnings conference call that he's hoping for a consensus with the union so the company can move on with building great cars.

