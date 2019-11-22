CDC updates number of injuries from vaping

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is shedding light on the vaping epidemic.

New data is revealing that vaping has now resulted in close to 2,300 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury.

Officials say every single state, but Alaska, is reporting vaping-related illnesses.

Cases of vaping-related illnesses are also being reported in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Health experts say their data shows that the median age of those who are sick is 24 years old, but say ages range from 13 to 78.

The CDC says there are 47 confirmed deaths across 25 states, but says additional deaths are being investigated.

