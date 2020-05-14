CDC releases guidance for schools, businesses to reopen during pandemic

U.S. health officials have released part of some long-delayed specific guidance that schools, businesses, and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday posted a set of six “decision tool” documents.

The one-page documents use traffic signs and other graphics to tell organizations things to consider before reopening.

The CDC has prepared more extensive, and more specific, guidance. That has not been posted.

The CDC drafted the guidance more than a month ago and it was initially shelved by the Trump administration.

