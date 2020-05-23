CDC issues guidelines for places of worship

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance for houses of worship on how to have in-person gatherings and keep congregations safe during the pandemic.

Health officials suggest churches, synagogues and mosques:

• provide protections for staff and worshipers at higher risk.

• promote healthy hygiene practices including hand washing and providing hand sanitizer.

• encourage use of cloth face coverings especially when social distancing is difficult.

• increase cleaning and disinfecting on frequently touched surfaced and shared objects.

You can see the CDC's complete guide by clicking the link to the right of this article.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.