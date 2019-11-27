CDC: Abortion rates drop to "historic lows"

According to a new government report, abortion numbers are trending downward, reaching "historic lows" in recent years.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the final numbers from 2016. There were upwards of 620,000 abortions that year among women ages 15 to 44.

From 2007 to 2016, the rate fell 43% for adolescents ages 15 to 19.

The CDC admits that its findings on the issue are limited, because reporting is voluntary and reporting requirements vary across the country.

