CBP finds human brain in jar in Michigan

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered something very unusual during a routine truck inspection last week.

On Feb. 14, CBP officers in Port Huron, Michigan referred a Candian mail truck for an inspection in Marysville. During the operation, a shipment listed as an "antique teaching specimen" was targeted.

In a release, CBP said that upon opening the shipment, officers found a human brain specimen inside of a clear glass mason jar.

There was no paperwork or documentation supporting its lawful entry into the country.

CBP said the shipment originated in Toronto and was on its way to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

CBP agriculture specialists in Port Huron are currently in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the brain specimen.

