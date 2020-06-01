CBD showing promise to treat dog arthritis

If your dog suffers from arthritis CBD may help!

Scientists from the Baylor College of Medicine had 20 dog owners give their pups CBD a non-addictive element of cannabis, or a placebo.

After four weeks, 90% of the CBD dogs seemed to have less pain when they walked or ran.

And tests on the dogs' liver and kidney function showed the treatment was safe.

Researchers hope these results can be replicated in humans.

The study was led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and published in 'PAIN.'

