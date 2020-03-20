CATA suspending regular route service starting Monday

The Capital Area Transportation Authority will be suspending regular-route bus service starting Monday.

The company announced the suspension Friday, which will occur through April 5 or until further notice, to coincide with reductions in service and ridership to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, according to a news release.

Instead, CATA will offer free demand-response service for the community’s most vulnerable populations, as well as its essential workforce, key government employees and those who support our critical infrastructure, the company said.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Bradley Funkhouser, CATA chief executive officer, in a news release. “We recognize the hardship it presents for members of our community. These are truly unprecedented times and CATA – along with our regional partners, including Michigan State University and Ingham County – is working to ensure that transportation remains an option for those with critical, medical and work-related needs.”

The City of Lansing and all of its partners are working together to do everything they can to keep everyone safe and healthy, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said in a release.

"By offering on-demand service, CATA is encouraging social distancing by not having people wait in large groups for a bus," Schor said. "I have confidence that CATA will be able to continue to serve those who need necessary transportation to get to work, medical appointments or other critical places."

Confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase in CATA’s service area and across Michigan, which Nathan Triplett, CATA board chair, said is causing concern.

“This was a difficult decision, but it is the right decision for the health and safety of our riders, operators and community,” Triplett said in a release. “Alongside our local, state and federal partners, CATA has an obligation to take every measure possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, while continuing to transport health care workers, first responders and other members of the essential workforce.”

Also, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1039 President Katie Kelley said in a release that the union stands behind the decision to temporarily suspend service.

“Along with management, we worked very hard to develop a plan that we believe will continue to provide the high level of service our customers have grown accustomed to, although at a significantly reduced level," Kelley said. "We are committed to making sure essential transportation is accessible to our community and look forward to getting back to full service as soon as safely possible.”

To date, CATA said it has been closely monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 response and has already taken steps to limit opportunities for community spread. Those measures include closure of facilities, reduction of some services, upgraded bus- and facility-sanitization efforts, distribution of sanitary supplies, installation of sanitization stations and more.

"Even with these changes, CATA has determined that the volume of its riders continues to present a risk for community-acquired COVID-19," the release stated. "The suspension of regular bus routes is intended to assist with community-mitigation efforts to slow the spread of illness."

To address questions about the impact of COVID-19 on its services and to schedule trips for eligible riders, CATA established an emergency service hotline at (517) 999-2549.

