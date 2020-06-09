CATA resumes services, reopens facilities

In less than a week, it will be easier to get around in the Lansing area.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority or CATA is reopening its facilities and services.

That includes the transportation center in downtown Lansing, CATA's administration building, and the East Lansing CATA Station.

Passes and tokens will be available.

Starting Tuesday, June 9, you can order a bus pass online at cata.org.

Fare payment and front-door boarding begin Monday, June 15.

