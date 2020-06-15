CATA reopens its facilities Monday

CATA, the Capital Area Transportation Authority, is re-opening its facilities and providing more services as of Monday, June 15.

For CATA this includes the authority's transportation center in downtown Lansing, the organization's administration building and its East Lansing Station.

At all these facilities, CATA riders will be able to purchase transit system passes and tokens.

Remember, you can still order a bus pass online at cata.org.

CATA wants to remind all riders that social distancing and face masks are required at all their facilities.

