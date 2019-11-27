CATA offers free rides to MSU students until 2021

Michigan State University bus service will be free to all students, staff and faculty thanks to a new deal between the university and CATA.

The bus has been free on campus for the last year as a test run to this program. In that year the number of people riding the bus on campus increased by 40 percent.

“Last year’s trial of providing free bus service to routes on campus proved very successful and extremely popular,” MSU President Stanley said. “Providing safe, convenient and efficient transportation options for students, faculty and staff is a top priority for MSU's mobility planning. CATA provides a reliable bus system throughout the year, in any weather.”

Free bus rides will continue until June of 2021.

