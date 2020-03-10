CATA offering system-wide free rides to the polls.

To ensure transportation for voters on Election Day, March 10, 2020, the Capital Area Transportation Authority, CATA, is offering system-wide free rides to the polls.

To qualify for the free ride you will need a valid voter registration card when boarding a CATA bus.

CATA wants riders to know same-day rides will not be available.

Those that need Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, and Rural Service rides needed to have scheduled those services by 5 p.m. Monday, March 9.

For additional information, contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.

