CATA creates task force due to coronavirus

CATA is planning to continue operations as normal for now, but plans may change next week in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company told News 10 they have created a task force with representatives from multiple departments.

"Each department is looking at the impact of an outbreak," Robinson said.

CATA Spokesperson Lolo Robinson said the company won't put bus services and financial bottom line before human lives.

Robinson said CATA is working with state and local health officials to determine the next course of action.

CATA said it is ultimately CEO Bradley Funkhouser's call on how to handle the pandemic.

Robinson said bus services could be affected dramatically if driver's call in sick.

Although classes have been suspended at MSU, the university has urged CATA to maintain campus bus service levels.

The company said they are anticipating a drastic drop in ridership.

