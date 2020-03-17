CATA closing downtown station; Routes altered

The Capital Area Transit Authority (CATA) announced Tuesday, March 17 that they are closing the CATA Transportation Center (CTC) in downtown Lansing, effective Wednesday, March 18.

CATA also says they will have service reductions on 11 routes. Those include routes: 1, 5, 9, 17, 26, 30, 33, 38, 39.

Because of the CTC closing, tickets must be purchased online at

cata.org/Fares/Buy-Online/Products.

“In addressing the unprecedented impact of COVID-19, CATA continues to make employee, rider and public safety its top priority,” said CATA CEO Bradley Funkhouser. “Our goal at this time is to respond as quickly and fluidly as possible to aid in regional containment efforts. As new developments related to COVID-19 arise, CATA may effect additional service adjustments.”

The following service reductions will be in effect, according to CATA:

Route 1: Service frequencies will vary throughout the day between 12 minutes and 30 minutes.

Route 5: Eleven trips have been eliminated, all before 5:45 p.m.

Route 8: Seven to eight have been eliminated before 6 p.m.

Route 9: Twelve trips have been eliminated until approximately 9:30 p.m.

Route 17: The free Grab & Go Express route will be suspended until further notice, effective immediately.

Route 26: This route will continue to operate during the week at a reduced frequency, following its Saturday schedule, operating at a 40-minute frequency, with buses bound for campus beginning at 9:33 a.m.

Routes 30, 31, 33, 38, and 39 will cease to operate on the campus of Michigan State University beginning Wednesday, March 18. Weekday service will be replaced by Routes 34, 35 and 36.

Route 32: Service will continue to operate as usual, Monday – Friday.

More information is available at cata.org

