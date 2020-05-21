CATA to close for Memorial Day

CATA has announced it will be closed for Memorial Day Monday, May 25.

The company said the holiday closure will affect all services including current fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, Connector and CATA Rural Service operations.

CATA said on Memorial Day, it will schedule trips by phone at 517-394-2282 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rides on or after Tuesday, May 26.

Spec-Tran rides can also be scheduled online at myspectran.org, however, no same-day ride scheduling will be allowed, CATA said.

CATA said all paratransit services will resume at their regular weekday times Tuesday, May 26 and will remain fare-free until further notice.

CATA said Routes 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 46 and 48 will operate according to their regular weekday schedules Tuesday, May 26 with modified summer service.

CATA said Saturday and Sunday service will resume with established weekend schedules.

CATA said the modified summer service includes the following:

• Route 1– Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall: There will be no late-night service on Thursdays, Fridays

or Saturdays. The final trips will depart the CATA Transportation Center at 10:20 p.m. and the Meridian Mall

at 10:40 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Departures from bus stops along downtown Lansing’s Capitol Loop

will occur up to 8 minutes later than usual Monday through Friday evenings.

• Route 12 – W. Michigan/Waverly/LCC West: Buses will not travel west of Waverly Road as the route operates according to the weekday breaks and holiday schedule.

• Route 17 – Grab & Go Express: This service will remain suspended until further notice.

• Route 20 – S. Harrison/Jolly/Dunckel: Buses will continue to travel into Spartan Village and to the MSU-CATA Transportation Center while continuing to serve the boarding area at the corner of Shaw Lane and Farm Lane throughout the summer.

• Route 22 – MSU/Haslett/Okemos: Buses will travel into the MSU-CATA Transportation Center while continuing

to serve the boarding area at the corner of Shaw Lane and Farm Lane.

• Route 23 – MSU/Okemos/Haslett: Monday through Friday, between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., buses will run every

35 to 45 minutes. The MSU-CATA Transportation Center will also be served by Route 23.

• Route 24 – East Lansing/E. Lake Lansing Road: Buses will operate Monday through Friday every 30 minutes until 6:15 p.m. and continue to travel to MSU’s Ramp 5 on Red Cedar.

• Route 25 – North Harrison: Route 25 weekday buses will operate every 60 minutes and continue to travel to

MSU’s Ramp 5 on Red Cedar throughout the summer.

• Route 26 – Abbot/Chandler: Weekday buses will operate every 45 minutes and conclude service at 7:15 p.m.

There will be no Thursday, Friday or Saturday late-night service to downtown East Lansing. Saturday service will continue to end at 7:15 p.m. Sunday service concludes as usual at 6:30 p.m.

• Route 32 – Commuter Lot/Snyder Hall/Clinical Center: Summer service is currently suspended.

CATA said until further notice, operators and passengers must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

For additional information, contact a customer service representative at info@cata.org or call 517-394-1000 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.