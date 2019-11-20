CATA bus schedule changes for Thanksgiving

CATA transportation will be making some changes to their usual schedule in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

All non-campus CATA routes and services will end at their regular time.

MSU late-evening campus service on Routes 30, 31, 39 and Lot Link will conclude at 11:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28

CATA fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service and Shopping Bus service will not operate.

The Administrative Office will be closed on Thursday; however, the Paratransit Office will take phone reservations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride and Rural Service rides needed after the holiday.

The number to schedule a ride is 517-394-CATA (2282). Spec-Tran rides can also be arranged online at myspectran.cata.org.

Friday, Nov. 29

All CATA routes and services will operate according to regular Friday schedules.

