CATA plans to reopen public facilities

CATA is preparing to reopen its public facilities following the relaxation of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order, in a press release sent to News 10.

The company said it is preparing to reopen the CATA Transportation Center in downtown Lansing, the Administration Building in south Lansing and the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing.

CATA said passes and tokens will be reinstated. Those in need of a bus pass may place an order online at www.cata.org.

CATA said fare payment and front-door boarding will be reinstated effective Monday, June 15.

“We look forward to resuming service with some degree of normalcy,” said CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser in a press release. “We appreciate our riders’ patience and understanding as we continue to ensure their and our employees’ safety and well-being during the pandemic. We, like everyone else, made sacrifices to help contain the virus and its path of destruction. We are grateful for those in our community for their unwavering support.”

CATA said social distancing and face-covering requirements on buses will extend to all public facilities, in addition to the current vehicle-sanitization protocol.

The company said although it has provided fare-free services since March 19, all fixed-route and paratransit passengers should plan to pay the one-way cash fare or use a bass pass when boarding. This will begin Monday, June 15.

CATA said fixed-route passengers will again board buses via the front door in order to access the farebox for payments.

For additional information, contact a customer experience representative at info@cata.org or call 517-349-1000 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

