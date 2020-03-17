Businesses try to help workers laid off because of coronavirus

The Capital Area Michigan Works Office was busy Tuesday with people filing for unemployment.

"I'm kind of nervous to see what's in store for the days coming," said Erin Strong, who filed for unemployment Tuesday.

The dental office she worked for closed after the Michigan Dental Association recommended the closure.

"We're closed for two weeks and then we will wait to hear from the MDA and see what they say," she said.

Strong said her boss is doing what he can to help ease the burden.

"He did fill out the rest of the week for us so we are able to get a paycheck for this week so that was kind of nice," Strong said.

Strong isn't alone.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer shut down bars and restaurants across the state Monday, limiting them to carry out only.

"I'll be taking care of the carry out orders over the phone. The chef will be cooking," said Josh Martinez, general manager at Black Cat Bistro.

Martinez laid off all other staff members at 3 p.m. Monday.

In the mean time, all tips on carryout orders will be split among those staff members.

"I don't know what's going to happen but I thought it's the least I could do to find ways to make money for them," he said.

Governor Whitmer is expanding unemployment benefits while the state is dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Workers like Strong are trying to figure out how long these orders will last.

"I've got faith so we'll see how that works out," she said.

Governor Whitmer's order goes through the end of the month.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency and Michigan Works! Agencies are strongly urging people to use online resources for unemployment assistance.

