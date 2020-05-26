Businesses set up precautions to reopen

After being closed for a couple of months due to COVID-19, retail shops are able to open, but by appointment only.

Stores can have up to 10 customers inside at a time and must have proper PPE and rules to protect workers.

Playmaker's Sports set up extra precautions Tuesday in light of reopening.

"We had to take a look and we redid our fit stations when we are working with customer sand making sure they are provided with safe social distancing as well as sanitizing procedures," said Lindsey Mulder.

When shoppers arrive at the store, they must check-in for their appointment. Workers will make sure customers wear masks, use hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing.

Auto dealerships were also allowed to reopen Tuesday.

Shaheen Chevrolet in Lansing has put up plexiglass sneeze guards to protect workers and customers.

"I would rather have this than be outside in the elements. This is making everyone a little more comfortable and I hate the word new normal but this is the way the world is kind of turning right now and to make everybody a little more comfortable and that's the way we're moving," said Jason Cords.

Before Tuesday, Shaheen has been doing business online and then dropping off cars at customer's homes.

As of Tuesday morning, the dealership said it had set up 16 sales appointments.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.