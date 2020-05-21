Businesses ready to reopen Tuesday after being shut down for two months

Businesses across Michigan are getting ready to welcome customers to their stores next week.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order allowing retailers and auto dealers to open their doors Tuesday, May 26 with some restrictions.

"Our number one goal is to protect our people and guests that are coming in here," said Jason Cords, General Manager Shaheen Chevrolet.

Cords said allowing people into the showrooms will bring some normalcy back to car buying.

"When it is raining outside, it is very difficult to present numbers and to talk about the vehicles,"

Online car sales were allowed under an executive order Governor Whitmer signed April 9.

Starting Tuesday, customers need to have an appointment and only 10 guests are allowed inside at a time.

Cords said they are making sure the showroom is ready with sneeze guards and other precautions in place.

"We've just got to make sure our people are protected ultimately and the guests feel comfortable when they get here," he said.

Retailers are allowed to open under the same guidelines Tuesday. Suzy Lucas, owner of Once Upon A Child in Okemos, is ready to open after being closed for two months.

"We have all this merchandise and we need people to be able to come in and be able to see it to purchase it," said Lucas.

Lucas had been relying on online shoppers to get by during the stay home order.

"It's devastating for some small businesses like mine to have no or very little cash flow," she said.

Thursday, Lucas and her staff spent the day getting ready to reopen by setting up one-way aisles, installing sneeze guards, and wiping everything down.

"We'll work with the things we have to do, the masks and social distancing, to get people back," Lucas said.

