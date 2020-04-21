Businesses ready to get back to work

Tuesday night local business owners say they're anxious to get back to work. Some even say they plan to open up as soon as May 1st regardless of the Governor's Executive Orders.

Mission Impossible Printing a Family owned business in Fowlerville says that they plan on opening up in May regardless if the Governor's State of Emergency is lifted or not.

"We're looking to just get a big jump on getting back open were gonna market were gonna get out there on Facebook and were gonna go ahead and contact our existing customers and it's gonna be business as usual," Shane Merem, President of Mission Impossible Printing.

Merem says his company already has minimal contact with customers and plans to make changes to ensure zero contact is needed.

"I think that it's, you know up to us to be safe and understand what's happening and do the best for everybody I mean we have, I have an elderly person in my home that is susceptible so we're not going to do anything that puts anyone at risk especially in my own family," said Merem.

Other local business owners like Mark Manyen of Family Grade and Gravel out of Mason say, despite wanting to reopen they plan on following the Governors Executive Orders.

Manyen says he would have jobs lined on Mayst but is waiting until he gets the go-ahead to start working again.

"Whatever stage I fall into that's what I'll do. I hope that the other companies that I do business with like the gravel companies and the delivery drivers that are able to deliver product to the jobs that I do -- we don't have any human contact I basically work by myself but I do need material delivered to work on peoples driveways," said Manyen.

Ingham County Health Officer says there is work being done to help businesses get informed before they are able to reopen.

"If they have not given the clear to reopen we will do just what we're doing right now. If businesses are closed, we will let them know that they are to be closed and the sheriff has been great in supporting us and working those issues when we see somebody that is you know not complying with the order and not doing those things," said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Officer.

Vail says keeping small businesses closed come May 1st might be challenging if the state decides to extend the Executive Order.

Vail also added that small businesses may get citations if they don't comply with the Executive Order.

Governor Whitmer's State of Emergency is set to last until April 30 she has hinted it may be extended.

