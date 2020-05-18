Businesses in Traverse City tell News 10 they're ready to reopen their doors

Excited and nervous. That's how business owners in Traverse City say they're feeling after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she will allow them to reopen Friday.

Owner of 'The Local' restaurant Jamie Wentworth in Elk Rapids says she's ready to reopen but feels like a couple of days of preparation before a big holiday weekend isn't enough time to prepare.

"We only get food trucks twice a week and today was one of those days, so we already missed a day with her not by the governor not opening, you know - or telling us sooner so now we're going to struggle to get enough food and to kind of make it through the weekend," said Wentworth.

Wentworth says even though there's a lot to do she's excited to welcome customers back into her restaurant.

"We're going to set up - well as soon as we can get it in - hand sanitizer outside on the tables," said Wentworth.

"We also have like a take out window so I'm going to try to do it like food truck style where you just come up to the window and place your order and will bring the food out to you and kind of cut down bringing people inside of the building," added Wentworth.

One brewing company in Traverse City says the pandemic has taken a hit on their sales but is doing what they can to open their doors to customers on Friday.

"We hope we can set up a safe environment by adhering to those CDC guidelines," said Director of Operations MiddleCoast Brewing Co, Jeffery Chesterson.

"Hopefully getting back to a place of normalcy and back to a place where we can serve our customers with the great beer we make," added Chesterson.

Other businesses like Cherry Hill Boutique owner Anne Hill says she's thrilled to be opening her store back up and can't wait to see downtown Traverse City filled with people again.

"We're going to do it very safely, we've sanitized our store we're putting - were going to have masks available were going to have social distancing we have some x's on the floor on the store, but I know people want to come in and see the merchandise and feel it and have the option to try stuff on and look at things rather just buying online," said Hill.

Governor Whitmer says the partial reopening will take effect this Friday, May 22 in regions 6 and 8 of the state.

