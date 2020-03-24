Businesses hiring amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down a lot of businesses - forcing them to lay off employees.

Others, however, are busier than ever.

That means opportunity for people looking for work.

From Dollar General, to Quality Dairy, to Domino's Pizza, several companies are hiring right now to keep up with the increase in customers.

"There's no shortage of opportunity right now for our stores," said Jeff Schook, spokesperson for Quality Dairy, based in Lansing.

Shoppers are flocking to stores like Quality Dairy to stock up on supplies. Their delivery service has been very popular during this time.

Meijer and Kroger stores are hiring.

There are opportunities in the medical field as well.

Here is a list of other employers hiring:

- Medilodge in East Lansing;

- NexCare Health Systems;

- Meijer;

- Kroger; and

- CVS.

