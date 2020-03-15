Business Fallout: Retailers close, Walmart limits hours

A growing list of retailers are closing stores or limiting their operating hours as customers remain home in an effort to slow the spread of the virus outbreak.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock.

Other retailers are following Apple and closing their stores, including Urban Outfitters, Everlane and Patagonia.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.