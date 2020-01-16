Busch beer offering discounts for winter weather

If the snow has you down, Busch beer is trying to pick you up.

During an initiative the brand calls "Busch Snow Day," every inch of snow in select Midwest cities equals $1 off of the beer.

The company said that the more the snow falls, the more the price of the beer falls.

The company said rebates can be entered at any time until March 21, and they said you can receive money back shortly after that date.

For more information, click here.

To track the price of the beer, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.