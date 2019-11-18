Bus driver involved in pedestrian accident charged

Criminal charges were issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor on the CATA bus driver who was involved in the serious accident that occurred in September.

Michael Elmo Griffin Jr. is a veteran driver with CATA who has worked for the company for more than 10 years.

Lansing resident Griffin, 61, was charged with one count of moving violation causing serious impairment of body function, with a $500 bond.

Griffin is next scheduled for a pre-trial conference in 54-A district court in front of Judge Alderson on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

The pedestrian who was hit in the incident remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The pedestrian was a 72 year old man who was crossing the street when he was hit by a CATA bus.

He suffered an injury to the head.

The accident happened at the intersection of Shiawassee and North Capitol Avenue in Lansing around 10:41 a.m.

The CATA bus was going westbound on Shiawassee and making a left on Capitol, according to an official spokesperson from CATA.

