Bus carrying Potterville students rolls over

A school bus carrying students from the Potterville School District rolled over Thursday Morning in Eaton County.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, the bus overturned at 7:20 a.m on Pinch Highway near Otto Road. The sheriff's office says the bus was carrying seven students and one of the students suffered a minor injury, but was not hospitalized. That student reportedly went home with a family member.

The seven kids on board the bus aged from elementary school age to high school. The bus driver is also ok.

The driver of the bus was picking kids up for school when the accident happened, according to Kevin Robydek, superintendent of Potterville School District. The bus ended up in the ditch next to the road.

No other vehicles were involved and no other significant injuries were reported.

"It was an unfortunate incident, " Robydek says.

