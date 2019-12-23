Burger to appear in court on Monday

A Charlotte man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager 40 years ago is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Last week, 75-year-old Joseph Burger and his attorney failed to be appear before Judge Julie O’Neill for a probable cause conference in Eaton County’s 56A District Court in Charlotte.

Burger is charged with criminal sexual misconduct for assaults that allegedly took place between 1978 and 1984 in Charlotte.

However, the Eaton County Prosecutors Office filed a motion to dismiss the case.

The Prosecutor's Office says that due to date of offenses, age of the victim, the fact that they have no information that Burger left the state at any point, they're not able to proceed because of the statute of limitations.

On Dec. 16, Judge O'Neil did not deny or grant the prosecution's motion.

WILX News 10 will know more information about the proceedings today.

