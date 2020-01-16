Burger King offers jobs to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry could soon be answering to a different king -- sort of.

After announcing he and wife Meghan Markle wanted to becoming more financially independent, the prince received a new job offer.

Burger King took to twitter to remind the royals of their many employment opportunities.

Burger King Argentina also got in on the fun.

They posted a picture on Instagram that translates to, "Dear Dukes, if you're looking for a job, we have a crown for you."

Harry and Meghan shocked the world when they announced they were stepping back from their duties as senior royals.

As of right now, the family plans to split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom.

