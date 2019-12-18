Burger King launches promotion for stranded travelers

If you find yourself stranded in an airport over the holidays, Burger King has a gift for you.

The chain launches its- "Delay Your Way" promotion today.

It offers travelers with a delayed flight a free Impossible Whopper, which features a meatless patty from Impossible Foods.

Travelers at any U.S. Airport now through December 30th can enter their delayed flight information into Burger King's app and receive a coupon for the free Impossible Whopper.

