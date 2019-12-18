If you find yourself stranded in an airport over the holidays, Burger King has a gift for you.
The chain launches its- "Delay Your Way" promotion today.
It offers travelers with a delayed flight a free Impossible Whopper, which features a meatless patty from Impossible Foods.
Travelers at any U.S. Airport now through December 30th can enter their delayed flight information into Burger King's app and receive a coupon for the free Impossible Whopper.
Burger King launches promotion for stranded travelers
