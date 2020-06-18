Burcham Drive in East Lansing closing

The East Lansing Department of Public Works announced Burcham Drive between Hagadorn Road and Lexington Avenue will be closed beginning Monday.

The closure is expected to last a week, according to an East Lansing news release Thursday.

The road is being closed for water and sewer service lead work connected to the Marble Elementary School project.

For more information, contact the department 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 517-337-9459.

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

