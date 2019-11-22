Bumble Bee Foods files for bankruptcy.

The tuna maker filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday, with an agreement from its largest creditor to purchase its assets for roughly $925 million dollars.

In 2017, Bumble Bee pleaded guilty for price-fixing.

It was fined $25-million for forming a cartel with Chicken of the Sea and Starkist.

Bumble Bee still owes $17 million to the U.S. Department of Justice, according to its bankruptcy filing.

