Bumble Bee Foods files for bankruptcy.
The tuna maker filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday, with an agreement from its largest creditor to purchase its assets for roughly $925 million dollars.
In 2017, Bumble Bee pleaded guilty for price-fixing.
It was fined $25-million for forming a cartel with Chicken of the Sea and Starkist.
Bumble Bee still owes $17 million to the U.S. Department of Justice, according to its bankruptcy filing.
