Bullied boy named Corona gets A-list love

A bullied 8-year-old in Australia received the surprise of his life, when Tom Hanks responds to a letter the child wrote him.

Corona De Vries has been getting bullied over his name, since the coronavirus outbreak happened.

De Vries decided to then write a letter Hanks and his wife, Rita, after he found out the pair spent two weeks in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for the virus.

De Vries was over the moon to find out the hollywood star wrote him back and even sent him a gift, a Corona brand typewriter.

Hanks wrote back saying quote: "your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful."

The double-Oscar winner ending the letter with a P.S. note saying, "you got a friend in me!"

Corona De Vries has plans to write Hanks back very soon.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

