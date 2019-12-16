Building explosion being investigated

Investigators are trying to figure out what has caused a vacant home to explode early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. near Lowell.

By the time deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Department arrived to the scene, there was nothing left.

Splinters of wood and other debris could be seen scattered across the property.

People who live nearby say they've never heard anything like it.

"We were sitting in my living room and all of a sudden we just heard and felt this loud bomb that like rattled our whole trailer," Addie Hornbrook said.

"Yeah, the cat went running and for us it was just so loud," Ezzy Romba said.

A home that was located nearby the building was also damaged due to the explosion.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

At this time, there is no word on whether or not investigators consider the explosion suspicious.

