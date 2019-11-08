Buggy bills introduced to increase safety and reduce road damage

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - A three-bill package was introduced on Thursday, Nov. 7, that could increase safety for buggies on the road.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is one the sponsors of the package.
He proposed the legislation after the increased number of accidents and deaths in Michigan involving horse-drawn carriages and automobiles.
"After meeting with many Amish bishops in our district, local road commissioners, and other groups who have a stake in these matters, we have crafted reasonable measures to address the issues," said Shirkey, R-Clarklake.
Along with safety issues, the bills also address the need to reduce repair costs associated with the use of buggies on roadways, as several county road commissions have voiced their concerns over the steel wheels and steel horseshoes that tear up the roads, according to Shirkey.
Here are the bills that were proposed:
Rep. Eric Leutheuser (R-Hillsdale) said, "This legislation is borne out of conversations with many constituents who care about the safety of everyone on the road. We're thankful for the valuable input we received."
The Senate bills have been referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
