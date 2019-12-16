Budget deal puts access to health care above curbing costs

The bipartisan budget deal just announced in Congress protects access to health care under the Affordable Care Act but it also ditches one of that law's main cost controls.

The deal would block the Trump administration from taking certain actions to destabilize “Obamacare's” health insurance markets.

But it would also repeal a cost-control measure known as the Cadillac Tax, an unpopular levy on benefit-rich health insurance plans scheduled to take effect in 2022.

Former U.S. health secretary Kathleen Sebelius says that upsets the balance between expanding access and controlling costs that then-President Barack Obama tried to strike in his signature law.

