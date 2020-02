If you love pizza and are looking for a job, this might be your perfect fit.

The brand new Buddy's Pizza in West Lansing is looking to hire more than 100 people.

The Detroit-style pizza restaurant is set to open in early spring and is hiring for all positions.

The store is located at 5924 West Saginaw Highway.

For more information on career opportunities or to apply, click here.

