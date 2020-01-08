Buddy's Pizza brings Detroit-style to Lansing

Detroit's Buddy Pizza is branching out to the Lansing area.

The pizzeria is coming to the Lansing area sometime in the spring. Buddy's CEO Burton Heiss said the company has always wanted to expand and felt that Lansing was a good fit.

"We’re looking forward to opening in spring of 2020 and continuing to bring The Original Detroit-Style Pizza to more people throughout Michigan,” Heiss said.

The opening of the new restaurant is expected to create 80 to 100 available jobs for Lansing residents.

People who are interested in working there can start applying mid-January on its website, www.buddyspizza.com

The company will not say where exactly the restaurant will be located, but said those details will be coming soon.

