Buddy's Pizza in Lansing to give first 100 guests free pizza for a year at grand opening

Buddy's Pizza in Lansing has announced it's grand opening.

The restaurant, located at 5924 West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township, will hold it's grand opening on Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m.

The restaurant said the first 100 guests inside the restaurant will be given free pizza for a year.

In addition to the grand opening, the company also invites customers to apply to become a Very Important Buddy (VIB). The company said a select number of VIB's will be chosen to tour the new location on Friday, March 13.

In addition to the tour, guests will learn the history behind the company, get the chance to create their own Detroit-style pizza, enjoy an exclusive lunch and be the first to try the classic pizza's that will be offered at the restaurant and receive a Gold Card valued at $250 to use at the new restaurant, the company said.

If you're interested in signing up to be a VIB, you can click here.

