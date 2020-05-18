Buddy's Pizza to open in Lansing on June 1

Pizza lovers rejoice, it's finally happening. Buddy's Pizza is opening its west Lansing location on June 1.

The Lansing store was set to open March 19, but plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The location at 5924 W. Saginaw Highway will open for curbside carryout only. It's Buddy's Pizza's third location outside of metro-Detroit.

Buddy's Pizza claims to have invented the original Detroit-style pizza in 1946 at the Six Mile and Conant location in Detroit.

“We cannot thank the community enough for their continued support and excitement surrounding the new west Lansing location,” said CEO Burton Heiss. “With our staff fully-trained in our company-wide health and safety practices, we feel confident opening the store and finally bringing the Original Detroit-Style Pizza to the area.”

The restaurant will be open on a modified curbside carryout schedule of 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Online ordering and no-contact payments will be available on all curbside carryout orders.

