Brunch with Santa at Lansing restaurant

Kids could personally tell Santa what they're hoping to see under the Christmas tree on Sunday.

Brunch with Santa takes place every year after Silver Bells in the City at Troppos Italian Kitchen. The event is sponsored by Downtown Lansing Inc.

"People are getting ready for the holiday season, we know that Christmas is around the corner," Siso Dhladhla, Design and Marketing Coordinator for Downtown Lansing Inc, said. "So we figure why not give them the opportunity to talk with Santa himself as well as enjoy a family brunch provided by Troppo."

About 75 families came to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make their own ornaments to decorate their tree, and frost cookies.

