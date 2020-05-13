Brother of Mark Latunski charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon

The brother of accused killer Mark Latunski has been charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from an alleged incident at his sibling’s former home.

Paul Dean Latunski, 49, was arraigned Wednesday in Shiawassee County’s 66th District Court in Corunna.

Court records indicate Paul Latunski is charged with two counts of felonious assault stemming from a March 28 incident at 703 W. Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township.

Paul Latunski has been released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and is not to go near or to the residence, according to court records. He is due back in court May 20 for a probable cause hearing.

Mark Latunski’s former home on Tyrrell Road was sold Feb. 26 in an auction, several weeks after he was charged of open murder and mutilation of a body at the residence.

Mary Chartier, Paul Latunski’s attorney, said her client didn’t commit a crime and was “exercising his legal rights when he was defending a property he was responsible to maintain.”

“We will vigorously defend his rights in this case,” Chartier wrote in a Facebook message sent to News 10.

Each felony charge Paul Latunski faces carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and or a $2,000 fine.

Court records indicate Paul Latunski lives at 103 E. Tyrrell Road and allegedly assaulted two people who have some type of connection to the 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence.

A man listed in court documents as a victim declined to comment when contacted by News 10. But Deehl confirmed Paul Latunski is Mark Latunski’s brother and that he attended Paul Latunski’s arraignment.

The 703 W. Tyrrell Road home is currently owned by Steven Deehl, of Fenton, according to county property records. Messages left with Deehl weren’t returned

Court records list eight witnesses to some type of March 28 incident at the property that involved Paul Latunski, including four people with a Latunski last name.

When contacted by News 10, Shiawassee County Sheriff Lt. Cory Carson declined to comment.

Mark Latunski is accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek after he met him through a dating app. In late February, Latunski was deemed by a judge unfit to stand trial. He is currently lodged at a forensic center in southeast Michigan.

Bacon’s body was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Mark Latunski’s home on Tyrell Road, 90 miles northwest of Detroit. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.

