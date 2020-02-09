Water main break impacts more than 50 homes

Water main broke out by Cumberland Elementary school in Lansing. Lansing's Board of Water and Light workers were on the scene for hours.

Broken water main on Cumberland Avenue

Residents along Leon ave and Cumberland tell me this break was an inconvenience and that they experienced low water pressures and flooding this morning.

Residents around the area tell me their basements were flooded and water was coming through the windows of some local homes.

Lansing's Board of Water and Light says the broken water main on Cumberland Road affected about 55 homes, but they say that while the main is broken or being repaired residents still had some access to running water.

BWL says it's even possible to see multiple main breaks in the day if temperatures become really low.

"With the cold weather, they become more frequent. We average, this time a year, maybe one main break a day," Dick Peffley, General Manager of BWL started.

"They would see low pressure and then after it's repaired they might see a little cloudy water for a few hours until it clears up," Peffley he finished.

Peffley says that BWL received the call for the broken water main early this morning but was able to get it restored within four hours. He says broken water mains are something they experience frequently during winter months and they're working to fix any problems as they come.