Broadway lights remain dark until 2021

The bright lights of Broadway will remain dark until 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the shutdown of 39 plays and musicals along Great White Way.

The Broadway League made the announcement Monday saying that fall performances are canceled while they work on protocols for curtains to rise again, including cleaning, sanitizing and other safety measures.

Returning shows are currently projected to resume performances over a series of rolling dates in early 2021.

Broadway theaters are extending ticket refunds and exchanges through Jan. 3, 2021. Tickets for early 2021 performances are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.

All broadway performances were suspended on March 12 due to COVID-19.

Theater-goers currently holding tickets for performances through Jan. 3 will receive an email from their point of purchase with information regarding refund and exchange options.

Last year, Broadway shows collectively grossed $1.8 billion.

