Bridge project begins in Clinton County, expect delays

Clinton County Road Commission is warning drivers of a bridge project beginning Tuesday June 16.

Starting Tuesday, Forest Hill Road between Colony and Hoover will be closed until completion of the Forest Hill bridge project.

The local traffic detour route is taking Colony to Essex, Center to Hoover.

The through traffic and truck detour route is M-21 to BR-27 to Maple Rapids Road.

No word on how long the project is expected to last. Visit the Clinton County Road Commission's Facebook Page for the latest updates.

